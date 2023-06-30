Special Court
J·Jun 30, 2023, 02:47 pm
Had Rajasthan govt set up special court in Kanhaiya Lal murder case, accused would have been hanged: Shah
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Karntaka court orders filing of criminal case against Janardhana Reddy
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Court rejects CBI closure report on IAS officer's death
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
CJI Opens Special Courts For Red Sanders Cases
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Sachin Waze allowed to turn approver in graft case against Anil Deshmukh
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
No medical bail for Nawab Malik, allowed treatment at private hospital
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Maha: Man gets 2 years RI for flashing school girl
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Hanuman Chalisa Row BJP Plot Against Uddhav: Police
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.