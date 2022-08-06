Gurugram: Man stabbed to death by friend

Gurugram: In a shocking incident, a 24-year-old man was stabbed to death by his friend after a dispute, police here said on Saturday.

The incident took place near Nurpur road on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

The police identified the deceased as Sahil alias Tilli, a resident of Bhoda in Pataudi, while the accused Ravinder is currently absconding.

"Sahil and Ravinder used to work together at a scrap shop and were having a drink late at night and later the two got into a fight and Ravinder killed Sahil by stabbing him and fled the spot," the police said.

Sahil was taken to a nearby private hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The victim's brother filed a police complaint after he learnt about the murder on Saturday morning.

"The actual reason behind the killing will be known after the arrest of the accused. The Bilaspur station has registered a murder case and are on the lookout for the accused," Subhash Boken, spokesperson of the Gurugram Police said.

—IANS