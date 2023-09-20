Gujarat: 4 killed, 1 missing as car plunges into lake

Gandhinagar: Four persons have been killed in Gujarat's Gandhinagar district after the car in which they were travelling plunged into a lake, an official said on Wednesday.

The accident happened on September 18, the police said, adding they suspect that the car driver might have misjudged the route due to darkness and waterlogging.

Five persons were present in the car when the accident took place. One of the occupants is still missing.

The police said that the car was returning from Rajasthan when it plunged into a lake near Dashela village, leading to the drowning of four of the five occupants.

"The car driver might have misjudged road conditions during the night and inadvertently drove the vehicle into the lake as the adjacent road was waterlogged due to rain," an official said.

All five individuals, in their late 20s and close friends, were returning from Rajasthan on September 18 night when the incident occurred.

They were en route to the Naroda area of Ahmedabad, with four hailing from Naroda and one, Gaurang Bhatt, was a resident of Dashela village.

The group had embarked on a holiday trip to Rajasthan a few days ago in a car.

The bodies of the four men were recovered from the lake near Dashela village in Gandhinagar district.

A search operation was initiated to locate the missing car occupant.

—IANS