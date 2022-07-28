Gujarat Police arrest BJP leader's son, 3 others with MDMA drugs

Anand (Central Gujarat): Anand Special Operation Group (SOG) team has arrested four youths with 19.680 gram MDMA drugs, the market value of which is Rs 1.96 lakh. One of the accused is Rohan Raiyani, whose father Suresh Raiyani is BJP's Rajkot Taluka Committee Secretary and also Sarpanch of Gunda village.

SOG Inspector G. N. Parmar said to local media: "Police carried out checking on Malataj-Dabhoi road. While checking the vehicle GJ-03-LB-0034, the police team found MDMA packets from four passengers. Its weight is 19.680 grams and its market values Rs 1.96 lakh. Four accused arrested with drugs are Rohan Raiyani, Tushar Sangani, Rohan Vasoya, and Mohit Parsana."

Officer said that police is investigating from where and whom they purchased the drugs, and whether it was for personal consumption or for supply.

In another case, a BJP leader's mother was arrested with 8 litres of country liquor by Vadodara Rural police. Shailesh Chaudhary, Head Constable with Karjan police told IANS that three raids were conducted in Delwada village in which three women with more than 20 litres of country liquor were arrested.

One of them is Sobhana Vasava, mother of Jignesh Vasava, from whose possession police seized eight litres of country liquor. She has been arrested several times with country liquor.

Jignesh Vasava is an elected member of Karjan Taluka Panchayat, said Chaudhary. —IANS