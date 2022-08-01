Gujarat forms task force to decide on treatment for LSD among cattle

Gandhinagar: The Gujarat government has formed a five member task force headed by the Vice Chancellor of the Kamdhenu University to prepare a treatment roadmap for the Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) infected cattle in the state.

On Monday, Agriculture Minister Raghavji Patel told the media in Gandhinagar: "A task force has been formed under the chairmanship of Naresh Kelawala. It will have four other animal husbandry experts who will prepare treatment path to cure lumpy virus infection among animals which will be followed by the field officers across the state."

There are 222 animal husbandry officers, 713 animal inspectors working across 20 districts, 332 outsourced doctors on duty of treating animals, said the minister adding that 54,161 animals have been infected in 1,935 villages of 20 districts while 1,441 animals have succumbed to the virus. Till Sunday evening, 8.17 lakh animals had been vaccinated.

Considering the serious situation in districts like Kutch, Jamnagar, DevBhumi- Dwarka, 107 students of Animal Husbandry courses have been pressed into service.

