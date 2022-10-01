Grand Opening Of Durga Puja Festival In Dineshpur

Shashthadi Kalparambh & Mangal Kalash Established

Dineshpur (The Hawk): With the establishment of Shashthadi Kalparambh and Mangal Kalash, the Sri Sri Public Durga Puja festival to be held on Shardiya Navratri across the country including the city has begun. On the day of Saptami on Sunday, after the consecration of the deities, the worship will be duly started inside the temple.

Under the Durga Puja festival, women took out the Kalash Yatra in the morning from the Durga temple premises in the city. Which reached Kamna Sagar located at Hari Mandir via the main market of the city. From where by bringing water to the south end of the temple, Shashthaghi Kalparambh Puja, by chief priest Suranjan Mukherjee, made a resolution to Durga Puja Committee President Mrityunjay Sarkar. After this, Mangal Ghat was established under the artificial vine tree located in the southeast angle in the temple in the midst of Vedic chanting, according to the rituals amidst the sound of Mangal Owl. And in the Shashthi Puja, devotees offered floral tributes. Vodhan program will be organized in the evening with invitation domicile. After the worship of Nav Patrika, Shakti Devi was called to come to Earth. After bathing the Nava Patrika with Gangajal on Sunday morning, the life of all the deities will be established inside the temple. With this, the worship program will be duly inaugurated in all the places of the area including the city like Kali Nagar, Jagdishpur, Haridaspur, Khanpur, dharmnagar, Pipliya. On Saturday night on the Durga Puja Jatra platform built in the temple premises, all the mutt temples of the area and the religious and public representatives of the area will jointly inaugurate the six-day cultural programs. On this occasion, Nagar Panchayat President Seema Sarkar, Lakshmi Sarkar, Sunita Mistry, Deepika Sarkar, Shikha Dhali, Hema Chakraborty, Anandita Sarkar, Prabha Rai, Geeta Mandal, Karuna Mallick, Malina Biswas, Saroj Mandal, Himanshi Sarkar, Kajal Rai, Dulal Chakraborty Dozens of devotees including Ravi Sarkar, Dr. Narayan Haldar, Rohit Mandal, Inderjit Mandal, Sompal Singh were present.