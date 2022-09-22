Govt Girls Inter College Girls Made Aware About Scholarship

Dineshpur (The Hawk): Various types of information were given to the girl students of Girls Inter College by organizing an awareness campaign program at Government Girls Inter College by social organization ActionAid India. Training was given to the girl students to fill the scholarship form. Under the leadership of Dharam Singh, the district coordinator of the social organization ActionAid India, to take advantage of the scholarship, "Come together to get the scholarship, take the scholarship to the students" program was organized at the Government Girls Inter College in the city. In which information was given to the girl students to get the scholarship being given by the Central Government and the State Government. He told the girl students about the necessary documents and filling the form carefully to get the scholarship. On this occasion, President of Women's Welfare Association Heera Jangpangi, Rita Shukla from Girls Inter College, Kusum Shah, Sarita Pal, Kanchan Rana, Tripti Kapoor, Poonam Kushwaha, Manju Singh, Suman, Rajkumari, Aarti Kushwaha and many others were present.