    Menu
    States & UTs

    Governors in Opposition-ruled states interfere; Stalin right in seeking Ravi's removal: Sibal

    author-img
    Nidhi Khurana
    July10/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    New Delhi: On Monday, Rajya Sabha member Kapil Sibal endorsed Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin's call for the resignation of Governor R N Ravi, claiming that governors in Opposition-ruled states "destabilise and interfere."

    Stalin claims in an open letter to President Droupadi Murmu that Ravi "instigates communal hatred" and poses a "threat" to peace in Tamil Nadu.

    The letter from the Prime Minister stressed that the Governor "has proved to be partial and ineligible to hold the office of Governor; Ravi is fit to be removed from the high office" due to his demeanour and actions.—Inputs from Agencies

    Categories :States & UTsTags :Kapil Sibal Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin Governor R N Ravi President Droupadi Murmu
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in