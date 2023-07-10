Governors in Opposition-ruled states interfere; Stalin right in seeking Ravi's removal: Sibal

New Delhi: On Monday, Rajya Sabha member Kapil Sibal endorsed Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin's call for the resignation of Governor R N Ravi, claiming that governors in Opposition-ruled states "destabilise and interfere."

Stalin claims in an open letter to President Droupadi Murmu that Ravi "instigates communal hatred" and poses a "threat" to peace in Tamil Nadu.

The letter from the Prime Minister stressed that the Governor "has proved to be partial and ineligible to hold the office of Governor; Ravi is fit to be removed from the high office" due to his demeanour and actions.—Inputs from Agencies