Goa Jail Security Guard Arrested For Supplying Drugs To Prisoner

Panaji: The Goa Police on Thursday arrested a jail security guard for allegedly supplying drugs to a prisoner of Colvale jail in North Goa, a police officer said. According to Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi, Colvale Police have arrested one Sandesh Varak, 28, in this connection. “After receiving information that the accused person was coming with drugs to supply to a prisoner, a raid was conducted by police, wherein we found ‘Ganja’ weighing 208 grams and 7 grams of cocaine, all valued at Rs 1,04,000, in his possession,” Dalvi said.

The accused person was employed by Goa human resource development corporation, and he was posted at Colvale Jail. Dalvi said that during investigation it was revealed that the accused person had conspired with a prisoner Satish Koli in Colvale Jail to procure and supply the drugs. “We will take custody of Satish Koli to investigate this matter,” Dalvi said. The case has been registered under sections 20(b)(ii)(A) of NDPS act.—IANS