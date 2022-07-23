Girl Stabbed In Gujarat's Patan

Ahmedabad: A schoolgirl was injured after a man attacked her with a knife in this district of the state, police said on Saturday.

The accused has been apprehended.

According to police, an investigation is underway to ascertain whether the girl was attacked for spurning the man's advances or some other reason. The accused, who has been nabbed, is a history-sheeter and in the past was arrested for burglary and other petty crimes.

Dalit rights activist Narendra Parmar told the IANS that the girl, a resident of Vahana village is a Class 10 student who studies in the neighbouring village Poita. On Friday morning, when she was waiting for the transport, accused Jeevanji Thakor called her and made a sexual advance which she spurned. In a fit of rage, the accused stabbed her in her back and fled.

The girl was first rushed to a nearby hospital but in the evening was shifted to Dharpur Government hospital.

A complaint was lodged with the Vagdod police station late in the evening.

However, Police Sub Inspector A.M. Chaudhary told to IANS that neither victim in her statement or her parents in the FIR have made any allegations of sexual demand. But during the investigation, police will explore that angle too.

Indian Penal Code's section for voluntarily causing hurt with dangerous weapon and Atrocity act, has been evoked against the accused.

He has been detained so that he does not commit any other crime and will be arrested on Saturday. —IANS