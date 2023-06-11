Girl, 13, raped inside auto near north Delhi's Burari

New Delhi: On Sunday, police reported that a 13-year-old girl was raped in a remote region of north Delhi's Burari neighbourhood while riding in the back of a three-wheeler packing vehicle. The suspect, a high school dropout who owns an auto and is being investigated for his age, has been apprehended.

The victim and her friend were out for a stroll near her residence on the evening of June 8 at approximately 7.30 p.m., when assault occurred, as reported by the police. A friend of hers knew the suspect and hitched a ride on the back of his three-wheeler.

Despite initial hesitation, the two girls agreed to go on a drive with the man. After dropping off the victim's companion at her house, the man drove to an isolated spot in the Ajit Vihar in the Shakti Enclave neighbourhood, where he allegedly raped the victim inside his vehicle. Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi claimed that the girl's testimony led to the registration of a complaint against the suspect under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. He claimed that the girl had been counselled and examined medically as required. After conducting a forensic inspection, police say they confiscated the vehicle and are continuing their investigation.—Inputs from Agencies