Fuel Price: CMs Hit Back At Modi For Tax Cuts Remark

New Delhi: Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue of tax cuts on petroleum products, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday said people were aware of the fact behind the issue and pointed out at his government effecting a Rs 3 a litre cut on petrol earlier.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also said the PM 'by mistake instead of saying Bhopal, mentioned Jaipur' as petrol and diesel cost more in Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled Madhya Pradesh.

The Congress leader also said Rajasthan government reduced VATs on diesel and petrol on three occasions, which resulted an annual revenue loss of about Rs 6,300 crore 'but the PM only mentioned the revenue loss of 6,000 crores of Karnataka and Rs 3500-4000 crores of Gujarat (both states ruled by BJP)'.

Making a statement in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, Stalin said since 2014, whenever international crude rates dipped, the National Democratic Alliance government did not pass on the benefit to the customers but only pocketed the additional revenue earned from the differential.

Referring to a Tamil saying, he indicated that the PM was not revealing the facts.