Frozen In Time, Ghaziabad Station To Get Modern Airport Look, Facilities

Ghaziabad: When the expansion of the Railways started after Independence, some stations, including the Ghaziabad railway station were given a certain preference in the initial phase. It was the second largest railway station in NCR after Delhi, with a large number of trains being operated and routes being divided in different parts of the country.

But even after the passage of a lot of time, the condition of Ghaziabad station could not be changed due to the ever-increasing pressure faced by it.

The Railway Ministry has included Ghaziabad in the list of 40 railway stations which will be redeveloped like airports. Funds worth several hundred crores have been released through which the station's look will be changed completely. Soon, Ghaziabad station will look like a five star mall with several amenities being available for the people.

The Ministry of Railways had also released pictures of the new railway station's model, in which the old station is seen resembling an airport. The administrative building of the new railway station will be of three storeys. Reservation counter, ticket counter, inquiry centre and waiting hall will be upgraded to a brand new design. There will be separate dormitory rooms for men and women, along with the provision of separate rooms being made for newborns.

A foot over bridge connected to the Dhobi Ghat ROB will be built to exit the station.

New foot over bridges will be made in a way that passengers will be able to get on and off the platform directly from the lounge. Apart from this, there will be an arrangement of escalators and lifts. Wi-fi will be made accessible in the entire area of the railway station. Wheelchairs will be available for the disabled and the elderly and eatables from leading food companies will be seen in the Food Court .

Ghaziabad railway station has six platforms, wherein more than 400 trains pass through on a daily basis and about 200 trains have a stop here.

Anand Vihar railway station was constructed in Ghaziabad to reduce the pressure of trains .

Coming in the Northern Zone of Railways, Ghaziabad railway station has proved to be a big center for businessmen and traders. Meerut was first considered to be the stronghold of trade, which resulted in undue pressure on Ghaziabad railway station, due to which it could not be renovated till date.

The railway station plays a crucial role for many districts of Western Uttar Pradesh including Meerut, Bulandshahr, Hapur, Baghpat, Noida and Garh Mukteshwar in terms of business.

This Ghaziabad railway station also adds to the traffic situation in the city, which is why the pressure of continuous traffic and trains remains very high.

According to Dinesh Ghar, a spice trader in Ghaziabad, Ghaziabad railway station has proved to be the most convenient mode of transport for him in travelling to and back from many districts.

He believes that the station is one of the reasons behind his progress in the industry and said that the station would prove to be convenient and a big deal for the surrounding districts as well after its reconstruction and renovation.

—IANS