FRI Celebrates World Environment Day on June 5

Dehradun (The Hawk): There are billions of galaxies in the universe. These galaxies harbour a multitude of planets, however, there is Only One Earth. Currently, the Earth is facing phenomena

like climate change which if left unaddressed can threaten its very existence. The phenomenon of global warming has been linked to extreme weather events which have

been devastating various parts of the earth through untimely and extreme rains, droughts and cyclones etc. Rampant urbanization is leading to habitat loss which in turn is

threatening many species with extinction. Pollution of land, water and air is making the habitat uninhabitable and if not checked would threaten the survival of the human

species. Therefore, with a view to promote awareness among the society about the perils facing the world we celebrate World Environment Day every year on the 5 th of June.

This year also Forest Research Institute, Dehradun celebrated World Environment Day-2022 having the theme “Only One Earth” on 5 th June, 2022 with lot of excitement and enthusiasm. The programme was organized in the Convocation Hall of FRI, Dehradun. Smt. Richa Misra, IFS and Head Extension Division, FRI welcomed Dr. Renu Singh, IFS, Director, FRI and other dignitaries present on the occasion. A special welcome was accorded to two special guests Smt. Mohini Rawat, a nature lover and Smt. Shruti Sharma, IFS & HoFF (Retd.), Rajasthan. She then gave a brief account of the programme and invited Dr. Renu Singh, IFS, Director FRI for the inaugural address. Dr. Renu Singh addressed the gathering and spoke at length about the issues and problems facing the Earth today and how we can individually contribute towards making the earth a better place to live in. She called for collective, transformative action on a global scale to protect and restore the planet.

She also spoke about the institute taking up projects for eco-restoration of degraded areas and also preparing DPR’s for rejuvenation of Ganga and 13 other major rivers. Subsequently, the Declamation on Environment contest and Kavita paath were carried out. These activities were coordinated by Hindi Officer Sh. Shankar Sharma. The two activities were judged by Smt. Mohini Rawat, and Smt. Shruti Sharma. The employees of FRI, student and Ph.D scholars of FRI DU participated in the event.

This was followed by Prize distribution for Kendriya Vidyalayas and Navoday Vidyalaya students. Those students had won prizes for essay and painting competition

organised on International Day of Forest-2022. The winners of Kavita Paath and Declamation contest were also awarded during the function. In the end Dr. Charan Singh-F, Scientist, Extension Division, FRI delivered vote of thanks. Dr. Devendra Kumar, Scientist-E compared the programme. Sh. Rambir Singh, Scientist-E & Sh. Vijay Kumar, ACF and other members of Extension Division, FRI contributed significantly in successful completion of the programme.