FRI Celebrates International day for Biodiversity-2022

Dehradun (The Hawk): International Day for Biodiversity with the theme of Building a Shared Future for All Life, was celebrated in Forest Research Institute, Dehradun. On this occasion, the Extension Division of Forest Research Institute, Dehradun organized programme on Bird Watching and Botanization in the institute’s campus. The participants assembled in the Botanical Garden the institute and welcomed by Ms. Richa Misra, IFS, Head, Extension Division and her team. Thereafter, participants were divided into two groups respectively for Birds watching and Botanization. The Bird watching group was lead by Dr. Arun Pratap Singh, Scientist-F of Entomology Division and the Botanization group lead by Dr. Anup Chandra, Scientist-F of Forest Botany Division and both the groups proceeded for biodiversity watching inside the campus. Subsequently, both the groupsreassembled in the botanical garden where they were addressed by Dr. Renu Singh, IFS Director Forest Research Institute. She addressed the participants and spoke on the importance of the biodiversity and its conservation. She also stressed on the need of awareness for conservation of biodiversity. She stated that biodiversity conservation in intrinsicallyassociated with survival of mankind. It is also everybody’s moral duty to protect and conserve biodiversity. This has been proven to be true specially in COVID time. A competition quiz was also arranged for all participants where questions related to biodiversity were asked to the participants. All the participants participated very untheatrically in the quiz competition. The programme was concluded with the vote of thanks delivered by Dr. Charan Singh, Scientist-F, Extension Division of the institute. The other members of the team including Shri Rambir Sigh, Scientist-E, Shri Vijay Kumar, ACF, Shri Pritpal Singh, Range Officer of Extension Division and team of Electric Section of Engineering & Services Division, team of Forest Botany Division, Public Liaison Office and others did a commendable work to make the programme successful.