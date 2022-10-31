FRI Celebrated 147 Birth Anniversary Of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

Dehradun (The Hawk): Forest Research Institute, Dehradun celebrated 147 birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel today on 31st October, 2022. On this occasion, Head of Divisions, Scientists and employees of Forest Research Institute were assembled in the Convocation Hall of FRI. Director, FRI Dr. Renu Singh paid homage towards Sardar Vallabhbahi Patel and a pledge to work towards Unity of Nation and internal security was taken by all the officers and employees of FRI in the supervision of Director, FRI.