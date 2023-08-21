    Menu
    Fourth poorest, largest poverty contributor: Sibal's critic of Shah's 'atma nirbhar MP' remarks

    Nidhi Khurana
    August21/ 2023
    New Delhi: The fourth poorest and largest contributor to poverty in the country, Madhya Pradesh was the target of a rebuke from Rajya Sabha member Kapil Sibal on Monday for his comments that the BJP government created the framework for making the state self-sufficient.

    On Sunday, during a gathering in Bhopal to present the BJP government's 20-year'report card' in Madhya Pradesh, Shah said that the BJP dispensation in these years effectively removed the BIMARU (laggard) category moniker from the state, claiming that this was a legacy of the Congress regime.

    In the last 20 years, the BJP government, Shah remarked, "laid the foundation" for the state to become developed and self-sufficient.—Inputs from Agencies

