    Menu
    States & UTs

    Four killed as car skids off road in Lucknow

    author-img
    The Hawk
    December25/ 2022

    Lucknow: Four persons were killed and one another was seriously injured when a car skidded into a nullah in Naharpur under Sairpur police circle here on Sunday.

    The injured was rushed to a hospital.

    According to reports, the vehicle was moving at high speed when it skidded and fell into the nullah.

    The deceased have been identified as Sandeep Yadav, Nikhil Shukla, Ankit Srivastava and Rakesh Yadav. The driver who has been hospitalised is Satyam Yadav.

    The car was purchased by Amarnath Yadav, driver of a retired judge in an auction.

    The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway.

    —IANS

    Categories :States & UTsTags :car skids nullah Naharpur Sairpur Lucknow
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in