Four injured as fire breaks out at Delhi factory

New Delhi: In Delhi's Samaypur Badli neighbourhood, a plastic bag manufacturing factory caught fire on Monday, injuring four persons, according to a fire department official.

The director of the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) says that they received a call about a fire at a factory in Ambe Garden, Samay Pur Badli, Delhi.

"Acting on the call, 13 fire tenders were rushed to the spot," said Garg. "It was plastic bags making Factory and four people got injured due to blast in factory and rushed to Babu Jagjeevan Ram Hospital by police," the official added.

Further details are awaited.—Inputs from Agencies