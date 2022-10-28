Four-Day Kali Puja Festival Concludes

Dineshpur (The Hawk): City's Motipur Ward No. As part of the ongoing four-day Kali Puja Mahotsav, the Kali Puja Festival came to an end on Thursday night with various cultural programs. Local and visiting artists enthralled the people with their fine performances of art.

On behalf of Radhe Hari branch, Motipur no. On the last day of the ongoing four-day Kali Puja Festival in 2, various cultural programs were organized in front of the temple complex at the theater. In the late night, local children and youth artists mesmerized the people with their beautiful religious dances. Nagar Panchayat President Seema Sarkar, who is giving special cooperation in the festival, said that Shyama Kali Puja is performed 15 days after the Durga Puja festival. By worshiping them, the atmosphere of happiness, prosperity and peace remains in our house. Earlier, the local little child artistes created a lot of fun by performing a colorful program, which was highly appreciated by the people. During this, at the conclusion of the festival, Organizing Committee President Vicky Rai expressed his gratitude to all and honored all the artists by giving mementos on behalf of the organizing committee. Here Nagar Panchayat President Seema Sarkar, Himanshu Sarkar, Dulal Chakraborty, Rohit Mandal, Dozens including Ravi Sarkar, Sumit Bairagi, Nityanand Mandal, Gopal Mandal, Dipankar Mandal, Dilip Mandal, Vishal Mandal, Sukumar Bairagi, Vipul Mandal, Gokul Bairagi, Vishal Rai, Sagar Haldar, Mithun Bairagi, Gopal Bairagi, Abhishek, Niranjan Gaine were present.