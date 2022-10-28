For first time, Chhath Puja declared as Dry Day in Delhi

New Delhi: For the first time, Chhath Puja has been declared as Dry Day in the capital city. This year, the Puja falls on October 30 (Evening) and October 31 (Morning).

Delhi Lt Governor V.K. Saxena has declared Chhath Puja that falls on Sunday on October 30 as Dry Day in the Capital. The LG, in his capacity as "Government" as per Section 2 (35) of Delhi Excise Act, 2009, has declared the Dry Day.

Meanwhile, the LG has also written to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to ensure that sufficient manpower and logistics must be put in place well before time at all designated sites.

"It has been brought to my notice that more than 840 sites have been identified and designated for this purpose by the departments concerned. Anticipating large gatherings this year and keeping in mind the zeal and fervour with which the festival is celebrated, it becomes imperative on part of the administration to leave no stone unturned in the unfettered organization the festival at all designated Chhath Puja Ghats, with utmost professionalism," LG Saxena has said in the letter.

The LG has said that the responsibility on part of the government to ensure cleanliness at the Chhath Puja Ghats before, during and after the religious ceremony, is also of paramount importance.

"In this regard, it is felt necessary that sufficient manpower and logistics must be put in place well before time at all sites. Simultaneously, relevant information in this regard along with messages creating awareness and urging people regarding the same must be put in public domain," reads the letter.

Along with the requisite safety measures like marking of danger zone, barricading of deep waters to avoid any untoward incident, adequate lighting, deploying divers and rescue boats, the LG has also asked to address the issues of foam and pollution in the Yamuna Ghat that may prove injurious to devotees.

"On some of the designated Ghats like Bhalswa lake, Wazirabad-Sonia Vihar, Badli, Bawana Industrial Area, Maidan Garhi, Kalindi Kunj, Budh Bazar-Uttam Nagar amongst others, large congregation of devotees ranging from 10,000 to 4,00,00 is expected to be present. Proper planning for crowd management and securing law and order at all sites has already been discussed with Delhi Police," he said.

The New Delhi Municipal Council, Municipal Corporation of Delhi and Delhi Development Authority have also been directed to ensure cleanliness and make arrangements for other civic amenities under their jurisdiction in mission mode, reads the letter.

