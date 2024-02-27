Five to six Congress MLAs 'kidnapped', whisked away by CRPF and Haryana Police: Himachal CM Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh's political turmoil intensifies with allegations of Congress MLAs being 'kidnapped' by forces, amid the Rajya Sabha seat election fallout. The state braces for potential no-trust motion against CM Sukhu's government.

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday alleged that five to six Congress MLAs were 'kidnapped' and whisked away by the CRPF and the Haryana Police.

The allegation was made hours after the polling for the lone Rajya Sabha seat ended, amid concerns in the ruling Congress over cross-voting.



There was also a buzz that if the Congress nominee fails to make it to the Rajya Sabha, the BJP could move a no-trust motion against the Sukhu government in the state assembly.



A video surfaced online purportedly showing a small convoy of cars outside a guest house in Haryana's Panchkula. Congress MLA from Dharamshala Sudhir Sharma, an independent legislator and some BJP MLAs could be spotted in the clip.

Also Read: https://www.thehawk.in/posts/rajya-sabha-elections:-congress-wins-three-seats-bjp-bags-one-in-karnataka

In the 68-member state assembly, the Congress has a clear majority with 40 MLAs and the support of three independent MLAs. The opposition BJP has 25 MLAs.



The BJP is indulging in hooliganism which is not good for democracy, Sukhu told reporters here.



Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur is threatening the polling officers by coming to the counting hall time and again, he claimed.



When asked whether he would resign if some Congress MLAs will cross vote, Sukhu said, 'We have full majority...wait for the result of (Rajya Sabha poll)."

—PTI