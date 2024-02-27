    Menu
    States & UTs

    Rajya Sabha elections: Congress wins three seats, BJP bags one in Karnataka

    author-img
    The Hawk
    February27/ 2024
    Last Updated:

    Karnataka Rajya Sabha Elections: Congress Secures 3 Seats, BJP Takes 1 Amid Cross-Voting Controversy.

    D K Shivakumar with G C Chandrashekhar, Ajay Maken and Syed Naseer Hussain

    Bengaluru: The ruling Congress in Karnataka won three seats and the BJP one in the Rajya Sabha elections in Karnataka on Tuesday.

    Those who were elected to the Upper House are Ajay Maken, G C Chandrasekhar and Syed Naseer Hussain, all belonging to the Congress, and Narayansa K Bhandage of the BJP.

    Five candidates were in the fray for the four seats in the elections, including JD(S) contestant D Kupendra Reddy.

    The elections were marred by cross-voting. While one of the BJP MLAs, S T Somashekar, voted for the Congress's Maken, the other, A Shivaram Hebbar, abstained.

    —PTI

    Categories :States & UTsTags :Karnataka election results Congress victory in Karnataka BJP Rajya Sabha seats Karnataka Rajya Sabha candidates Cross-voting Karnataka elections JD(S) Karnataka elections S T Somashekar cross-voting
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in