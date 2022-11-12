Five people have been arrested in K'taka for attempted religious conversions

Mandya, Karnataka (The Hawk): Police reported on Saturday that five people were detained in the Mandya region of Karnataka for attempted religious conversions.

The five were named as E.N. Kumara Nagesha, E.N. Vijay Gowda, K.R. Hemanth Kumar, Sumanth, from Mysuru, and S.C. Sandeep, a resident of Chamarajanagar. All five were residents of Kyathanahalli, a neighbourhood close to Malavalli town.

Following a complaint, the K.M. Doddi police have filed a case against the accused.

The suspects were allegedly passing out flyers inviting Hindus to convert to Christianity next to the church in Annur Village, according to the police.

They were also charged with demeaning Hindu deities, mistreating them, and enticing non-Hindus to convert.

The villagers disapproved of their campaign and inquired about their ideologies.

The five accused were later apprehended when they notified the police.

(Inputs from Agencies)