Five of family killed in road accident in Odisha's Bolangir

Bhubaneswar: In a tragic event, five members of a family died in a road accident in Odisha's Bolangir district, including two children, according to the statements made by the police on Wednesday.

The accident happened on National Highway-26 between Sambalpur and Bolangir about midnight on Tuesday, local police said. Five people were killed instantly, and two more were severely injured; both are now being treated at Burla Medical College.

Atmaj Nayak of Ramjeepada in Bolangir along with six other members of his family were returning home in a car after attending a wedding event in the Agalpur area in the district.

Nayak, who was driving the car, lost control of the wheels, and the car crashed into a truck that was parked on the side of the road.

Atmaj Nayak (age 25), his sister Ipsita Sai (age 27), her daughter Riya (age 6), Atmaj's uncle Deeptiranjan Sai (age 35), and Sai's daughter Anvi (age 6) have all been confirmed dead.

Bolangir police responded to the scene of the accident after receiving information, retrieved the remains, and transported them for post-mortem.

Both Arati, Nayak's mother, who is 47 years old, and Rasmita, Deeptiranjan Sai's wife, who is 29 years old, were critically injured in the accident and were being treated at VIMSAR in Burla.—Inputs from Agencies