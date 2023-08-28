    Menu
    States & UTs

    Five arrested in Madurai train coach fire case

    author-img
    Pankaj Sharma
    August28/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    Chennai: Five men were arrested on Monday by Government Railway Police in connection with the fire accident in a tourist coach stabled in Madurai railway junction yard on Saturday morning.

    The arrested persons have been identified as Sathyaprakash, Narendra, Kardish Sakhani, Deepak and Sukum Kashyap.

    A case against them has been booked under Sections 302, 304, 285 of IPC and 164 of IR Act. They will be produced before Judicial Magistrate and remanded,sources said.

    Earlier, the Commissioner of Railway Safety conducted inquiry with two persons.

    —IANS

    Categories :States & UTsTags :Railway incident Madurai railway yard Legal proceedings Railway safety regulations Tourist coach incident
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in