First Agniveer Recruitment Rally For Uttarakhand Starts In Kotdwar

Kotdwar (The Hawk): Army Recruitment Rally for seven districts of Uttarakhand under Army Recruiting Office Lansdowne commence at VC Gabbar Singh Camp, Kotdwar on 19 Aug 2022. More than 1,08,000 candidates have registered for entry under the Agnipath scheme in the hill state of Uttarakhand. Amongst these more than 63,000 registered from the districts under ARO Lansdowne, namely Chamoli, Dehradun, Haridwar, Pauri Garhwal, Rudraprayag, Tehri Garhwal and Uttarkashi.

The rally is being held from 19 August, 2022 to 31 August, 2022 covering candidates from 7 districts of Uttarakhand under ARO Lansdowne.There was an overwhelming response to the Agnipath Scheme in the 1st recruitment rally of Uttarakhand, which started on 19 Aug and will be held till 31 Aug in VC Gabbar Singh Camp, Kotdwar in which 4944 candidates appeared on Day 1 of Army Recruitment Rally.

A total of 63360 candidates registered under various categories of Agniveer Soldier General Duty, Technical, Clerk/SKT, Tradesman. A total of 5853 candidates were registered to undergo screening on first day , out of which total footfall was 4944 from eight Tehsils ( Joshimath, Chamoli, Pokhari, Karnaprayag, Ghat, Dewal, Narayanbagar & Adibadri of Chamoli district. Said Rally is being conducted with administrative support of Garhwal Regimental Centre and Bengal Engineer Group & Centre, Roorkee and Civil Administration. For motivating the candidates about Govt. of India “The Agnipath Schemes” a number of inspirational boards are installed in the important areas in the city both by the Civil Administration and Indian Army. And also Special arrangements and modern shelter have been made for any eventuality arising out of rains. This modern shelter will accommodate 6000 candidates and assemble 3000 candidates and marshalling Area for the Civil Administration. In addition maximum measures have been taken to conduct the rally in case of rain.