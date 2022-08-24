Fire in courier office in Delhi's Patparganj, one suffers burn injuries

New Delhi: A major fire broke out in a courier office in East Delhi's Patparganj area on Wednesday. An employee of the firm suffered burn injuries, said officials.

According to the fire services department, they got a call about the fire in an office of a courier company at 1 p.m. Initially, five fire tenders were rushed to the spot and later four more fire tenders also reached there.

"By 2:40 p.m. we brought the fire under control. The cooling operation is still going on. An employee suffered burns and was removed to the Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital. The exact cause of the fire was not yet known," the official said.

The local police said they were also assisting the fire fighters. A case was being lodged in the incident.

