Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh): A fire broke out at the steel melting shop of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant on Thursday evening, an official said.

No casualties or injuries were reported, according to the police.

According to Inspector Srinivas Rao, liquid iron spilt on the ground after the lifting ladle broke down, which caused the fire.

Fire tenders from the steel plant immediately rushed to the spot and controlled the fire, he said.

More details are awaited.

—ANI