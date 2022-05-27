Fire Breaks Out At Pvt Hospital In Delhi, No Injuries

New Delhi: A fire broke out at a private hospital in East Delhi on Friday, but no injuries or casualties were reported, an official said. The fire department official informed that they received a call about the incident at 8.10 a.m. on the terrace of the Makkar Multi Speciality Hospital in Priyadarshini Vihar, Laxmi Nagar, after which four fire tenders were immediately pressed into service. The cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained.

“The fire was on the fourth floor of the hospital building which is the doctors’ residence,” Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg said, adding that all the patients were safely evacuated. “The fire was put out at 9.10 a.m.,” the official said. According to latest reports, cooling operation is currently underway.—IANS