Fire breaks out at Odisha secretariat, doused

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha): A fire broke out at the Lok Seva Bhawan, the Odisha Secretariat in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday with firefighters managing to douse the blaze.



The fire broke out on the first floor of the building in which the office of the Revenue Department is located.

Fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and managed to put out the blaze.

According to a press statement from the Fire Department, there was no injury or major damage as fire personnel managed to completely put out the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. However, preliminary reports suggest that it may have been caused by a short circuit.

Further information is awaited.

