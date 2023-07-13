    Menu
    Fire Breaks Out At Greater Noida's Galaxy Plaza

    Inam Ansari
    July13/ 2023
    Greater Noida: A fire broke out in the Galaxy Plaza at Greater Noida West on Thursday, police said.
    People were seen jumping out from the third floor of the Galaxy Plaza under the Bisrakh police station area at Gaur City 1 after the fire broke out. Several people have been injured in the incident.
    Further details are awaited. Earlier on Wednesday, a fire broke out in a company in MIDC Industrial Area in Thane's Ambarnath area in Maharashtra. No casualties were reported. A total of 5 fire tenders were present at the spot to douse the fire. —ANI

