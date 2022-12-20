FICCI Flo Uttarakhand Chapter Congratulates Dr Neha Sharma; Appoints As Media In-Charge, BJP State Women Wing

Dehradun (The Hawk): The members of FICCI Flo Uttarakhand chapter expressed gratitude to BJP State President Women Wing Smt. Asha Nautiyal for appointing Dr. Neha Sharma as BJP state media in-charge Women Wing and extended hearty congratulations and best wishes to Dr. Neha Sharma.

On this occasion, FICCI Flo Uttarakhand Chapter Chairperson Dr. Neha Sharma & the newly appointed BJP state media in-charge Women Wing thanked to everyone and said that under the leadership of Honorable State President Women Wing Mrs. Asha Nautiyal, party women Wing will make full effort to empower and upliftment of the women in the state. Women are playing an important role in the development of the state through self-employment, under your leadership; we will try to create a safe and effective society for women. BJP state women Wing will work to make the women entrepreneurs, women self-help groups and women associated with various NGOs of the state economically and socially self-reliant. Also will make full effort to take the policies and objectives of the party to all women of the state.