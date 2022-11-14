Father leaps off train to save child; both die

Varanasi (The Hawk): A toddler fell off a rushing train, and the child's father leaped out to save her. Both people perished in the event that occurred on Sunday in this area at the Baheda halt under the Mirzamurad police circle.

The post-mortem of the bodies has been ordered.

Hira Rain, 32, reportedly travelled to Bihar from Delhi with his wife Zarina, daughter, and brother-in-law Firoz.

Due to the overcrowding on the train and their inability to find seats, the family was forced to sit close to the entrance.

Hira Rain rushed out of the train as soon as the child fell off to save her, and his wife quickly pulled the emergency chain to stop the train.

When other passengers stepped outside to assist, they discovered the infant had passed away. The father was injured and sent to the hospital in a hurry, but he passed away there.

According to Inspector Rajiv Singh of Mirzamurad, the family's local relatives have been informed that the bodies have been sent for a post-mortem.

