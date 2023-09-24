Fake currency notes with face value of Rs 1.5 lakh seized in Kolkata, one arrested

Kolkata (West Bengal): Kolkata Police have arrested a Malda-based counterfeit currency racketeer and recovered fake Indian currency notes from his possession, officials said on Sunday.

According to officials, the seizure was made at the Gostho Paul Sarani area of Kolkata and the estimated face value of fake currency notes is Rs 1.5 lakh.

The arrested accused has been identified as Majibur Rahaman (42), a resident of Village Mohabbatpur, Malda district.

"Acting on a credible source information a team of STF, Kolkata Police on September 23, 2023, successfully apprehended one Malda-based counterfeit currency racketeer on Gostho Paul Sarani near Eden Gardens, Kolkata under Maidan Police Station area," Kolkata STF officials said.

"During the search, a huge amount of counterfeit Indian currency notes with a total face value of Rs 1,50,000 was seized from his possession," they added.

A case has been registered against the accused and further proceedings were on.

—ANI