Eyewitness Identifies Yasin Malik as Gunman Responsible for 1990 IAF Personnel Killings

Eyewitness Rajwar Umeshwar Singh, a former IAF staffer, identifies JKLF chief Yasin Malik as the gunman responsible for the tragic 1990 shooting in Srinagar that claimed the lives of four IAF personnel. The identification occurred during a special CBI court session, where Malik appeared via video link from Tihar Jail. This revelation marks a crucial turning point in the case, shedding light on the events that unfolded on January 25, 1990, at Rawalpora on the outskirts of Srinagar.

Jammu: During a special CBI court session on Thursday, a key eyewitness positively identified Yasin Malik, the leader of JKLF, as the primary assailant who opened fire on Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel in Srinagar back in 1990. The incident, which occurred on January 25, 1990, at Rawalpora on the outskirts of Srinagar, resulted in the tragic death of four IAF personnel, including a squadron leader, with 22 others sustaining injuries.



Rajwar Umeshwar Singh, a former IAF staff member and a crucial prosecution witness, made the identification of Malik. The accused, Yasin Malik, appeared before the court via video link from Delhi's Tihar Jail, where he has been held for several years.



Describing the development as a pivotal moment in the case, Senior Public Prosecutor for CBI, Monika Kohli, stated, "This identification by the prosecution witness is a significant breakthrough, firmly establishing Malik as the individual responsible for the shooting."