Ex-MP minister's son among 3 rescued after SUV washed away in river in Indore

Bhopal: Three youths, including son of a former state minister, were rescued after the vehicle they were travelling in got washed away in a swollen river in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district.

As per the information, the trio travelling in a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) tried to cross a submerged culvert, but the driver lost control due to heavy flow of water and the vehicles washed away. The incident occurred on Friday night following which a search operation was carried out by local police and SDRF team.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Umakant Choudhary told the press that the incident took place around 45 km away from the district headquarters. Former state minister Ranjana Baghel's son Yash (19) along with his friends Tejas (24) and Mallya (25) was travelling in the SUV at the time of incident.

Although the culvert on the swollen Choral river was under water, an attempt was made by them to cross it. "A team of police personnel reached the spot and all three of them were rescued with the help of villagers," Choudhary said.

He further said that Yash had got trapped in the strong current of the river, however, he somehow managed to catch hold of a tree branch.

