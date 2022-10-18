Ex-MLA sentenced to two years in prison in Arms Act case

Varanasi (The Hawk): In a case involving fleeing with weapons while having his licence revoked, former MLA Vijay Mishra received a two-year sentence.

Under section 25 of the Arms Act, the court of Mukesh Kumar, additional chief judicial magistrate, in Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh, condemned him to two years in prison and a fine of Rs 10,000; under section 30, he received a six-month sentence of solitary confinement and a fine of Rs 5,000.

Vijay Mishra was charged with violating sections 25 and 30 of the Arms Act after he escaped with weapons despite having his licence revoked, according to Superintendent of Police (SP) Bhadohi Anil Kumar.

According to him, the accused was found guilty as a result of the gathering of evidence, the police's scientific investigation, and the prosecution's thorough examination of the case before the ACJM court.

The imprisoned mafia has previously been charged in 83 counts, including murder, robbery, kidnapping, rape, stealing property, fraud, and extortion.

Under the Gangster Act, Vijay Mishra, his family, and members of the gang had also had their moveable and immovable property worth several crores attached.

Between 2002 and 2017, Vijay Mishra won four Assembly elections from the Gyanpur seat. He is currently being held in the Agra jail.

In August 2020, Mishra—a former Nishad Party MLA from Gyanpur in the Bhadohi district—was apprehended in Madhya Pradesh's Agar district, which is located in the Malwa area.

Mishra, a four-time member of the Gyanpur constituency assembly, was detained in a case involving alleged property theft and threats against the family of Krishna Mohan Tiwari.

He was charged with violating the IPC's Sections 323 (willfully causing harm), 347 (wrongful imprisonment), 387 (placing another person in fear of death or serious injury), 449 (trespassing on a dwelling), and 506 (criminal intimidation) (Indian Penal Code).

(Inputs from Agencies)