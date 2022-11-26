Ex-Cong MLA charged with assault and manslaughter of Delhi Police officer

New Delhi (The Hawk): Asif Mohammad Khan, a former Congress lawmaker from the Okhla district, has been detained by the Delhi Police for allegedly assaulting a Sub-Inspector who was on duty in the Shaheen Bagh neighbourhood of the city.

The incident happened while a group of 20 to 30 people were being addressed in front of Tayyab Masjid in the region. Khan's daughter Ariba Khan is running for MCD office on a Congress ticket.

A senior police officer claims that on November 25, while on patrol in the neighbourhood, a police officer spotted a group of about 20–30 persons gathered in front of Tayyab Masjid.

"In front of Tayyab Masjid, Asif Mohammad Khan and his supporters were there, and they used a loudspeaker to address the crowd. Khan became combative and began acting inappropriately with Sub-Inspector (SI) Akshay when the SI inquired about the Election Commission's approval for the gathering and public address "the officer stated.

"Khan manhandled the police officer while using foul words and illegal force. In response to Akshay's complaint, Shaheen Bagh police station has opened an investigation and registered a FIR under Indian Penal Code sections 186 (obstructs any public servant in the performance of his public functions) and 353 (uses force or violence against a public servant to prevent him from performing his duty) "Added the officer.

(Inputs from Agencies)