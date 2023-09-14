Events On Grassroot Innovations, Science Communication Workshop And Student Science Connect Program Organised

New Delhi (The Hawk): CSIR-National Institute of Science Communication and Policy Research (CSIR-NIScPR) organized the day 3 of its One Week One Lab (OWOL) programme yesterday at CSIR-NPL Auditorium, Pusa, New Delhi. ‘Grassroot Innovations & Skill Development Conclave for Rural Development’ event was dedicated to our farmers. The event commenced with great enthusiasm with the inauguration of exhibition by the Chief Guest, Dr. Shekhar C. Mande, Former DG, CSIR and Guest of Honour, Dr. Sanjay Kumar, Chairman, Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board (ASRB).

In the welcome address, Dr. Ranjana Aggarwal, Director, CSIR-NIScPR said, “Today’s event for rural development is one of the links of the one week one lab week-long event, from 11th to 16th September 2023. This idea of sowing seed at the time of COVID-19 has been sown by Dr. Shekhar C. Mande, Former DG, CSIR.”

The Guest of Honour, Dr. Sanjay Kumar in his speech mentioned that the “cost of the production of technology must be acceptable and affordable to the stakeholders and the technology should make a country powerful.”

The Special Invitee Shri Praveen Ramadas, Secretary, Vijnana Bharati (VIBHA) addressed the audience, and talked about “Bharat Ke Liye Vigyaan,” and remembered former VIBHA National Organising Secretary, Late Shri Jayant Sahasrabuddhe. Shri Praveen Ramadas stated “Until our villages are not self-reliant, our farmers are not self-reliant; our India will not be self-reliant”. He also emphasised on the use of CSIR relevant technologies in villages.

Chief Guest Dr. Shekhar C Mande reiterated PM Shri Narendra Modi’s dream, “In 2047, we want to see India one of the most developed countries, development of rural people is most important for realizing this dream”.

During the Technical Session of the Scientist-Farmer Interaction, Dr. Yogesh Suman, the Coordinator of OWOL, served as the moderator for a panel discussion centered on CSIR technologies and laboratories. The esteemed panelists included Dr. Vivek Kumar, a Professor from CRDT at IIT Delhi, and Dr. Mahendra P. Darokar, the Chief Scientist from TMD at CSIR-HQ. Additionally, several other scientists from various CSIR labs participated in the discussion, emphasizing the crucial role of bridging the gap between laboratory experiments and society. They highlighted the significance of technology appropriateness, rather than solely focusing on technology readiness level. The scientists shared insights into their respective experiments conducted in their labs, and afterwards, the session was opened up to the general public for further discussions.

Dr. Sanjeev Kumar Majumdar, Senior Manager, NRDC (New Delhi) shared his personal experience, revealing that even the pulses we consume, is a result of the research conducted in one of the CSIR laboratories. He emphasized that all the research carried out by CSIR scientists is ultimately aimed at serving the public interest.

In the Training Session on the Kisan Sabha App, Dr. Vinayak, Senior Scientist from CSIR-NIScPR, introduced the app and explained how it can greatly benefit farmers. Dr. Shiv Narayan Nishad, Senior Scientist from NIScPR and a co-developer of the app, expressed his gratitude towards NIScPR for their contribution in shaping the Kisan Sabha App. He further informed the audience that currently, around 10 lakh clients, including farmers and consumers, are actively using this app. The app provides access to real-time market information and various agricultural services. For instance, farmers can easily check Mandi prices through the app.

An exhibition on CSIR technologies for rural livelihood was also organised in which more than 10 CSIR labs participated. This exhibition was inaugurated by Dr. Shekhar C. Mande, Former DG, CSIR.

In the workshop on science communication, more than 50 teachers joined the event and received the training of various facets of science communication by the experts. In the workshop, Shri C B Singh, Head, Jigyasa, Training and HR Division of CSIR-NIScPR delivered welcome address. In her keynote address in the workshop addressing to the science teachers honourable Chief Guest Prof. Sharmishtha Banerjee, University of Hyderabad, emphasized on teaching interdisciplinary science to the students. She said that all the subjects of including biology, chemistry, physics and mathematics are inter-related and we have to tell this to our students in effective manner.

Explaining Science Communication and Citizen Responsibility at the workshop, Shri Hasan Jawaid Khan, Chief Scientist, CSIR-NIScPR and Editor of ‘Science Reporter’ magazine, said, “It’s a responsibility of every citizen of the country to create more awareness about misinformation and fake news about science.

Ms. Sonali Nagar, Associate Editor, Science Reporter magazine shown a presentation to the teachers training them in the nuances of Popular Science Writing. The workshop ended with the Popular Science Writing assignment given by Shri Hasan Jawaid Khan.

Under the ‘Jigyasa’ initiative of CSIR, ‘Student-Science Connect’ programme was organized in Vivekananda Hall of CSIR-NIScPR campus. In his welcome address, Shri C.B. Singh, Head, Jigyasa programme, CSIR-NIScPR said how NIScPR is reaching out to the common people through science communication.

On this occasion, Director of CSIR-NIScPR, Dr. Ranjana Aggarwal said that NIScPR is working like a bridge. Keeping in mind the vision of the Hon'ble Prime Minister on 'International Year of Millets', he gave information about millets. PM also told how CSIR- NIScPR initiative 'SVASTIK' is providing a scientific approach to traditional knowledge.

During this programme, Dr. Shekhar C. Mande, Former Director General, CSIR also graced the occasion. He said that questions like when, where, how, why should come in your mind. Science develops only when we think and discuss about it. Dr. Sanjay Kumar, Former Director, CSIR-IHBT, Palampur, said that we need to adopt scientific thinking through stories how mathematics and science can be read and understood in an interesting manner.

Dr. Suman Ray, Principal Scientist, CSIR-NIScPR, gave information about millets. Dr. Charu Lata, Principal Scientist, CSIR-NIScPR and Coordinator of SVASTIK said that India has a rich heritage of science and technology. Traditional knowledge develops our three-dimensional personality.

The program received participation of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Vikaspuri and Sector-8, Dwarka, M.M. Public School, Shakurpur. During this programme, students participated in the quiz competition. On this occasion, a puppet show was performed by Dr. Vikas Mishra and his team.