Engineering student commits suicide

New Delhi: A 19-year-old engineering student died on Thursday evening after jumping from the sixth floor of a mall in northwest Delhi's Netaji Subhash Place area, police said.

Police said they got information at 6:51 pm that one person has fallen from the D Mall in Netaji Subhash place.

During inquiry, he was identified as Utkarsh Vasudeva, resident of Ashok Vihar. He was an engineering student.

The visitors saw him jumping from the sixth floor, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said.

He was taken to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital, Ashok Vihar, where he was declared brought dead. His parents have been informed, the DCP said.

The victim went to the mall alone. Further inquiry is under progress, police said—PTI