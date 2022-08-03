Eight held for duping job aspirants

New Delhi: Eight people, including three women, were apprehended for allegedly duping around 100 people of lakhs of rupees collectively on the pretext of providing them jobs, police said on Wednesday.

Police have identified the accused as Praveendra Kumar Jha, Amit Kumar, Shiv Kumar, Mohammad Nurulahak Ansari, Mohit. The identities of three other accused -- all women -- have been withheld.

They mostly targeted doctors and nurses.

A woman lodged a complaint alleged that she was contacted by a person who introduced himself as Kunal Tripathi, a representative of online jobs providing website. Tripathi told her that a vacancy for dentist was available in a private hospital, a senior police officer said.

He asked her to deposit Rs 3,500 to initiate the registration process for getting placement. In total, the accused cheated her of Rs 99,000 on pretext of charges for registration and verification of documents etc., the officer said.

During analysis of call details record of alleged mobile numbers, it was found that the call to complainant was made from Noida Sector-10. Thereafter, police conducted a raid and busted a call centre.

The accused were cheating people on the pretext of providing jobs and mostly targeted doctors and nurses, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram said.

It was revealed that the call centre was running from past two years. The accused used data purchased from online website to call their potential targets. They would lure the targets on the pretext of providing placement at various platforms and cheat them, police said.

They have duped around 100 people from various parts of the country of over Rs 25 to 30 lakh, they added.—PTI