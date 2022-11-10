ED seizes the accused banned Manipur outfit's property

New Delhi (The Hawk): According to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), a special PMLA court in Imphal has granted their request to seize a moveable property valued at Rs 11.54 lakh that was connected to K. Elizabeth Devi and was determined to have been used to launder money.

"One homestead land measuring 0.16 acres located at Imphal West, along with one under-constructed RCC building inside the said plot of land, have been ordered to be confiscated on a prayer being made under Section 8(7) of PMLA, 2002," the ED continued. "These were valued at Rs 11,54,835 at the time of attachment in 2009."

The ED launched a money laundering investigation against Devi, K. Premjit Singh, and K. Sanajaoba Devi, who were active members of the prohibited extremist organisation People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak, based on the FIR filed by the Manipur Police invoking Sections 121, 21-A of the IPC, for offence of extortion from the public, Sections 17, 20, and 21 of UAPA, and Section 25 of the Arms Act (PREPAK).

According to the ED, the defendants were involved in extortion from the general public and the business community, collecting extortion money under the guise of taxes for the outlawed "PREPAK organisation," and out of the aforementioned "illicit monies," they also bought properties in their names.

"Then, during the course of the inquiry carried out in accordance with PMLA 2002, the proceeds of crime were located and attached. The aforementioned accused individuals had also been declared proclaimed offenders by the Special Court (PMLA), Imphal East, Manipur "ED said.

(Inputs from Agencies)