ED seizes Rs 1.48cr money laundering assets

New Delhi (The Hawk): On Friday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) began investigating former Uttar Pradesh MLA Mukhtar Ansari and his aides under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) based on numerous Uttar Pradesh Police FIRs.

"During the investigation, Uttar Pradesh Police filed two further FIRs against Vikas Constructions for infringing on public and government land to build godowns. UP districts Mau and Ghazipur built the godowns. Afshan Ansari (Mukhtar's wife), her brothers Atif Raza and Anwar Shahzad, Ravindra Narayan Singh, and Zakir Hussain ran Vikas Constructions "official claimed.

The Uttar Pradesh Police has filed a chargesheet in one of the Mau district FIRs against all Vikas Constructions partners, according to the information.

The ED said Vikas Construction rented out godowns illegally built on public and government land in Mau and Ghazipur districts to Food Corporation of India for Rs 15 crore.

Vikas Construction and Afshan Ansari bought properties using this rent.

The EDA attached seven immovable properties worth Rs 1.48 crore after finding them. Attached property circle rates were Rs 3.42 crore at registration.

