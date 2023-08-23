ED raids J'khand FM Rameshwar Oroan's son, others in liquor case

Ranchi: Jharkhand Finance Minister Rameshwar Oroan's son Rohit Oroan and others were reportedly searched by the Enforcement Directorate on various occasions on Wednesday as part of a money laundering inquiry related to an alleged liquor scam in the state.

With the help of the CRPF's security detail, agents from the central investigation agency are combing through approximately 34 locations in the districts of Dumka, Deoghar, and Godda, as well as the state capital of Ranchi.

Since both the senior and junior Oraon reside at the same address, the latter's property is being watched upon. They further claimed that several spirits barons' commercial and private properties were being monitored.—Inputs from Agencies