ED investigates Bengal private colleges receiving recognition for cash

Kolkata (The Hawk): The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is looking into the massive teachers' recruitment fraud in West Bengal, is currently concentrating on how the two conspirators made millions of dollars by paying to have the state's private law and pharmacy schools recognised.

These two figures are Trinamool Congress MLA and former West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) President Manik Bhattacharya and former West Bengal Education Minister and Trinamool Congress Secretary General Partha Chatterjee.

ED sources claim that its officials are currently summoning some of these private law and pharmacy college presidents who allegedly paid money to have their institutions recognised.

Initial research indicates that each of these institutions spent an average of Rs. 12 lakhs in commission to intermediaries in order to receive state government registration. "We have already located such intermediaries, are questioning them, and will begin calling on the representatives of these institutes after they have finished. An ED official stated, "We are also attempting to determine the precise number of such private law and pharmacy universities that have paid such lump-sum fees.

Partha Chatterjee and Manik Bhattacharya were recipients of such unauthorised payments made by the private Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) and Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) colleges, the ED had already discovered this throughout the course of the inquiry and had told the court. And right now, a new line of inquiry into the subject has been initiated by these private law and pharmacy universities.

He claimed that some sections frequently inquire as to why the investigating agency is taking so long to complete the process. "The state's overall school fraud scheme was a maze of financial forgery, both in terms of the sources of the proceeds and the routes through which those same proceeds were redirected. As we enter one room in the maze, it opens up new doors for both internal and external criminal activity. That is precisely what is prolonging the inquiry process, according to the ED officer.

(Inputs from Agencies)