ED examinations Leader of the YSRCP in the Nepal casino case

Hyderabad (The Hawk): On Thursday, a representative of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), which is currently in power in Andhra Pradesh, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in relation to the Nepal casino case.

Gurunath Reddy, a former MLA, appeared before the investigation agency's regional office in Hyderabad.

He was questioned by ED officials regarding his alleged involvement in the case and his connections to casino agents Madhav Reddy and Praveen Chikoti.

The primary agency has stepped up its investigation into the alleged Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) violation case.

Gurunath Reddy's appearance comes a day after the agency questioned Mahesh and Dharam Yadav, brothers of Telangana's animal husbandry minister T. Srinivas Yadav, over claims that they visited Nepal, engaged in casino gambling, and broke FEMA regulations.

The casino representatives, who had already been arrested by the ED, are accused of using the hawala system to exchange Indian rupees for Nepalese currency and vice versa.

Additionally, according to the investigating agency, L. Ramana, a TRS lawmaker, and Harish, Srinivas Yadav's personal assistant, both received notices.

According to reports, the ED has confirmed connections between players and some politicians and celebrities who took part in casino programmes as well as their hawala payments.

According to reports, some Bollywood and Tollywood celebrities were used by the casino agents in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to promote high-stakes gambling trips to the neighbouring country.

The two agents' homes, farms, and other properties were searched by ED officials in July. According to reports, the agency had discovered proof of Praveen's dealings with some Tollywood and Bollywood actors.

He is accused of taking ten famous people to Nepal and filming commercials with them. They are allegedly involved in Nepal's Hotel Mechi Crown Jhapa's "All In" Casino Vegas by Big Daddy.

For Indians who prefer to gamble in the safety of the neighbouring nation, they organised high stakes gambling. According to reports, the casino set up special flights in June to transport gamblers from Hyderabad to Nepal.

Each gambler reportedly paid Rs 3 lakh for the four-day package, which included travel expenses, lodging, meals, and entertainment.

