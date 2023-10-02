Earthquake of magnitude 5.2 hits Meghalaya's North Garo Hills

North Garo Hills (Meghalaya): An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 struck Meghalaya's North Garo Hills district on Monday evening, according to the National Center for Seismology.

The tremors were felt around 6.15 pm and the quake's depth was at 10 km, it said.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:5.2, Occurred on 02-10-2023, 18:15:18 IST, Lat: 25.90 & Long: 90.57, Depth: 10 Km, Location: North Garo Hills, Meghalaya, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App," the National Center for Seismology said on X (formerly Twitter).

Further details are awaited.

—ANI