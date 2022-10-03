Durga Puja pandal fire in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi: Death toll rises to 5

Bhadohi: At least five people, including three children, were killed after a fire broke out at a Durga Puja pandal in Uttar Pradesh's, Bhadoi district on Sunday night.

The fire broke out in the Aurai town at the pandal during the Aarti session to mark the Saptami or the seventh day of Navratri festivities.

"The death toll in the Bhadohi Durga Puja pandal fire incident has risen to five. Three children and two women have died," said Gaurang Rathi, Bhadohi DM.

Of the five deceased, three people - one Jai Devi and her two grandchildren- belonged to the same family, which has left the family in a state of shock.



Jai Devi's husband said, "Along with my wife, three of her daughters-in-law and two grandchildren had gone to the pandal. While the woman and one of the children died in hospital, one more child died today morning at home".

On Sunday night, the Bhadohi SP, Anil Kumar informed about the incident saying that the fire broke at the time of aarti.

"At around 9pm, a fire broke out at Durga Puja pandal in Bhadohi as it was the time of aarti. Around 10-15 people were injured and were immediately rushed to the hospital," the SP said.

Gaurang Rathi, the Bhadohi DM informed that the incident happened prime facie because of a short circuit.

"Around 150 people were present during the Durga Puja aarti when the fire broke out. 52 people were admitted to different hospitals. People having 30-40 per cent burns have been admitted to trauma centres and every patient is stable. Prime facie, the incident happened due to a short circuit, further probe is on," the DM said late Sunday night.

