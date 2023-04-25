    Menu
    Drugs smuggling case: Gujarat court sends gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to 14-day police custody

    The Hawk
    April25/ 2023

    Lawrence Bishnoi

    Ahemedabad: Lawrence Bishnoi, a gangster who had been brought to Kutch by the state ATS on transit remand, was imprisoned to 14 days in police custody on Tuesday by a magistrate's court in Gujarat in connection with a case of the drug smuggling across the border.

    A Delhi court on Monday granted the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad to hold Bishnoi, who had been imprisoned in Tihar prison, on transit remand. On Tuesday, after taking Bishnoi into prison, ATS agents arrived in Kutch and presented him to a magistrate.

    Bishnoi was taken into 14-day police custody at the ATS's request by the judicial Magistrate of Kutch's Naliya town, AM Shukla, to investigate his suspected complicity in the smuggling of heroin via the sea route.—Inputs from Agencies  

